Everton’s new transfer policy revealed as club looks to more sustainable spending

There have been plenty of developments from the Everton board as they push to improve their transfer business.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton are looking to establish a new future for their transfer policy after years of poor recruitment left them battling relegation.

Since 2016, the club has spent near to £560m on players and the recruitment has set them back from the early 2010’s when they were challeging for top four football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, there’s been plenty of revelations from the club, in amongst the potential takeover talk, that there has, and there will be, plenty of changes to how Everton want to do business going forward. Here’s the latest breakdown of the news from several sources.

How Everton plan to achieve sustainability with their transfers

In a report by the Athletic, the goal is reportedly to become ‘a more sustainable club, unearthing and developing talent at earlier ages to avoid paying higher transfer fees further down the line.’

There are some developments to note; if the 777 Partners takeover goes through, there is the prospect of players moving between Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and Goodison. Plus, there has been a change in personnel.

Portsmouth’s head of recruitment Phil Boardman is set to join Everton as a European senior scout. Boardman will replace Jamie Hoyland, who played a role in the deals to bring Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jarrad Branthwaite to Goodison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s also seen Everton add full-time scouts in Brazil and Argentina as they expand their network into South America.

Plus, any sizeable funds available will likely be spent on players aged 25 and under as part of a drive to maintain a healthier regulatory position.

Director Kevin Thelwell also stated, when speaking on the BBC’s new podcast series Everton: Nothing Will Be The Same, hopes to reach a position where he can be more “aggressive” in setting deadlines for clubs targeting Everton players.

The Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin success stories to emulate

Signed for just £1m from Carlisle United in 2020 aged 17, Branthwaite has just signed a new long-term-deal that will keep him at the club until 2027 and it is certainly well deserved after starting every game since coming into the side on August 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is already an England youth international at the U21 level and, given his profile as a tall, ball-playing, left-footed centre-back, he may find himself in the senior squad in the coming years.

In terms of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he was signed for a fee around £1.5m from Sheffield United in 2016 and has gone onto score 63 goals for the club. He was nurtured over time and his market value reached as high as £45m in 2020.