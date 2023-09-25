Everton picked up their first Premier League win of the season over the weekend as the sides below them were all beaten

Everton's Premier League relegation rivals Sheffield United are the subject of a Football Association investigation following a supporter incident during their 8-0 loss to Newcastle United, it has been reported.

The Blades suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Eddie Howe's side on Sunday afternoon, just 24 hours after the Toffees had eased the pressure on themselves with a 3-1 win at Brentford.

The Shields Gazette has revealed an FA investigation has been opened after projectiles were thrown onto the pitch after Newcastle celebrated their third goal of the match with one object striking Magpies midfielder Elliot Anderson on the foot.

Newcastle manager Howe spoke about the incident after the game, saying: “Elliot hasn’t spoken to me but I did see things thrown from the stand which isn’t what we want to see. My thought initially was just for the welfare of the players and hopefully everyone has come through okay.”

FA rules state clubs have a responsibility “to ensure that spectators and/or its supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion whilst attending any match and do not throw missiles or other potentially harmful or dangerous objects at or on to the pitch.”

Sean Longstaff put Newcastle ahead on Sunday as he was the first of eight different goalscorers in the game. Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all netted on a miserable afternoon for the Blades.

Everton’s win over Brentford moved them up to 15th on Saturday night. There are still four sides without a win in the Premier League this season and all of them sit below the Toffees.