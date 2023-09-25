Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have started the season in excellent fashion after a huge summer of transition but Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild may not be finished just yet and fans may see further activity in the upcoming January window.

The Reds have recently waved goodbye to a number of long term servants in midfield such as former captain Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain While fans have been treated to new arrivals such as Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac-Allister.

One of Liverpool’s last remaining midfielders from their last title push is Spanish international Thiago Alcantara. The former Bayern Munich man helped the Reds to glory in the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 and was a member of the team which narrowly missed out on Champions League glory the following year.

Thiago has impressed for Jurgen Klopp’s team since his arrival but he has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons. The midfielder is yet to feature in the league this season and reports from Football Insider claim that Liverpool would be open to offers for the Spainard.

Transfer correspondent for Football Insider Pete O’Rourke explains: “Thiago is on high wages at Anfield and the club could be tempted to sell if there is a suitably high offer in the winter window.”

Thiago is currently under contract until the summer of 2024 and Liverpool may look to cash in on the midfielder rather than allowing him to leave on a free.

Such funds will likely contribute to his replacement and Liverpool remain long term admirers of Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, who is edging closer to a new contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist tweeted: “Newcastle agreed a new deal with Bruno Guimaraes, here we go! It’s done - contract until 2028. Key detail: understand the new deal will include a release clause and it will be in the region of £100m.”

This release clause could prompt interest from Liverpool who reportedly made a bid for the player late in the transfer window.

Guimaraes has impressed since arriving at Newcastle in January 2022 and he was a member of the team which qualified for the Champions League last season.