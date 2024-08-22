Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The club are closing in on a sixth signing but there could still be more additions to come.

With the transfer window close to shutting, Everton remain linked with a handful of names and it is unlikely that their business is over.

Having already seen five signings arrive this summer, there are still plenty of questions next to multiple players who could leave and any exits will open the door for additions. Deals set to expire next summer are continuing to pose a threat to potential exits and Sean Dyche will know that he will want to bring in another player or two if possible - even with their financial constraints.

An opening day defeat to Brighton only added more incentive to re-enter the market and, with that in mind, we’ve decided to compile Everton’s starting XI if the transfer rumours are true with all the transfer values coming from Transfermarkt.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s number one and Everton’s star man, Pickford is the heartbeat of the side and possesses so much personality and quality that has helped Everton beat relegation in recent years.

RB - Jackson Tchatchoua

Having signed for Vellas Verona this summer, Everton reportedly offered £7m for his services but the Italian club are holding out for £8.5m. The athletic right-back would be a breath of fresh air for a role that has been a problem and continues to be for Dyche.

CB - James Tarkowski

An ever-present since signing for the club two years ago, he was one of the club’s best deals of recent times and the free transfer will live long in the memory.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Fans absolutely adored Branthwaite’s breakout season last year and he’s proven just how good he is at such a young age. The sooner he’s back in the side, the better going off their opening day defeat to Brighton.

LB - Vitalyi Mykolenko

Mykolenko was easily beaten by Yankuba Minteh on the opening weekend and it will be a wake-up call for the Ukrainian after an indifferent spell following an injury. He remains their best and only true choice at left-back and is a key figure as a result.

CM - Scott McTominay

His future remains up in the air but the Manchester United midfielder is said to be out of reach financially to Everton. However, both teams need the move as Everton need a midfielder and United need to make room for Manuel Ugarte.

CM - Idrissa Gueye

His experience is key and the Senegal international is the most naturally suited to the defensive midfield role following Amadou Onana’s exit. However, he needs energy and size next to him.

RW - Junior Dina Ebimbe

The Frankfurt star managed 10 goals and six assists last season and was able to play across multiple roles. His strengths include his physicality, all-round traits and ability to beat players - all of which are needed at Everton.

CF - Iliman Ndiaye

The versatile forward arrived this summer and he could be a difference maker in attack with his attacking qualities. Dyche needs to trust him to start behind a central striker to get the best out of him though.

LW - Jesper Lindstrom

The ex-Frankfurt winger has a huge amount of skill, pace and potential but needs to adjust to English football and become a key starter on either wing. He could play off the left if a right winger arrives and he is comfortable anywhere across the front line.

ST - Alisson

The Brazilian plays for Athletico-MG and, according to GOAL Brazil, Everton are said to be interested. Only 18, he can play anywhere in attack and he has a huge potential as a future star.