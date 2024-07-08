Getty Images

Everton transfer news: Everton’s summer business looks set to continue this summer and one area needs addressing.

Everton’s next move in the market looks more clear after missing out on Jacob Greaves.

Ipswich look to have won the race for Hull City defender which is somewhat of a blow to Everton who will need to replace Ben Godfrey, who left for Atalanta. That leaves them with Michael Keane as their only other senior centre-back and the 31-year-old was rarely trusted by Sean Dyche last season and, with one year left on his deal, he too could depart.

Greaves looks set to be a starter at Ipswich, which is something that was unlikely at Everton. The strong partnership of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite was one of the very best in the Premier League last season - shipping the fourth-least goals across the campaign and Tarkowski started and played every single game.

While Greaves wouldn’t break that stronghold, bringing in another centre-back, who is able to compete and step in when required, is important - as is building for the future as Tarkowski is 31 and Branthwaite is likely to be targeted by a top club in every window from now on after his brilliant breakout season. Therefore, one target has emerged in Lyon’s Jake O’Brien.

The Irish international has been linked since the January window and the 23-year-old is someone who could fit the profile they are looking for. Originally on the books at Crystal Palace, he boasts an imposing six foot five figure who was a key figure with 27 starts in the league. Journalist Alan Nixon claims on his Patreon that Everton are holding onto hope in the fight for O’Brien against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. The Lyon defender is valued at £20 million by Everton, but Lyon are eager to seek £30 million for his transfer. His figures show he matched closely to Tarkowski in defensive duel win percentage and he registered better figures for passes, percentage of passes forward and carrying the ball. Plus, those passing and carrying numbers were better than Branthwaite. Yet, the Irishman fell short in aerial battles and defensive actions.