Everton are reportedly waiting for the green light to sign Hull City attacker Jaden Philogene.

The 22-year-old is hot property after playing a starring role in the Championship last season. Not only are Everton involved in a potential move, they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

More importantly, the latter have already moved to secure an Everton target, Jacob Greaves, who is said to be close to securing a deal after he was originally linked with Everton across the past six months as a potential Jarrad Branthwaite replacement - but they also want Philogene.

Reports from the Greaves deal have claimed Ipswich are eyeing a double swoop - according to David Ornstein. He claims that a double deal is ‘likely’ but not close. Yet, Everton remain in the running after reports from the Daily Mail. The outlet claims that Everton are hopeful on winning the race to sign Philogene after the winger indicated his willingness to join the blues. Everton have an ‘agreement’ in place with Hull City and are waiting for the green light.

With 12 goals and six assists last season, he enjoyed the best season of his career to date. Going ‘viral’ for his stunning solo effort against Rotherham which included two moments of brilliant skill against the same defender before a ‘rabona’ cross was deflected in for one of the moments of the season.