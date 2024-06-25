Everton's £35m 'Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacement' has been identified
Everton could already have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential replacement - according to reports with Armando Broja’s price tag revealed.
The Toffees have been linked with selling the 27-year-old forward who netted eight goals in all competitions last season. Newcastle United, Wolves, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked and the club are reportedly open to selling him before the June 30 deadline for profit and sustainability.
If he departs, it leaves the club with just Beto and Youssef Chermiti as starting forwards. One player who has been linked is Broja from Chelsea having already been notified of their interest - the latest news is the Athletic have revealed Chelsea want a £35m fee to do a deal.
The 22-year-old is fetching a high price because his current deal expires in 2028. Nevertheless, he has been highly-rated since breaking into the top-flight after a brilliant loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season. He proved he was a huge threat to defenders with his directness, runs in behind and pace. However, returning to Chelsea across the past two seasons have failed to take off. He managed just one goal in the 2022/23 campaign as he missed out due to an ACL injury.
Yet, he was given 27 appearances last season under Mauricio Pochettino which only brought two goals. In defence of the Armenian, he has not been granted a run in the team since earning it at Southampton. And that was the best run of his career. If Calvert-Lewin leaves, Broja would bring a new, sharper threat who is hellbent on proving himself away from Chelsea. The long-term injury was a setback but he desperately needs a run in the side.
Broja has also led the line for Armenia at the Euros, gaining valuable experience and if there are more attacking reinforcements to come to join Jack Harrison and the rumoured Iliman Ndiaye, Broja will enjoy more opportunities as Sean Dyche looks to improve their goal scoring output after finishing with the lowest open-play goals last season.
