Everton's £35m 'Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacement' has been identified

Everton FC. | Getty Images

Everton transfer rumours: The Everton forward has been linked with an exit and the Chelsea attacker has been made surplus to requirements.

Everton could already have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential replacement - according to reports with Armando Broja’s price tag revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If he departs, it leaves the club with just Beto and Youssef Chermiti as starting forwards. One player who has been linked is Broja from Chelsea having already been notified of their interest - the latest news is the Athletic have revealed Chelsea want a £35m fee to do a deal.

The 22-year-old is fetching a high price because his current deal expires in 2028. Nevertheless, he has been highly-rated since breaking into the top-flight after a brilliant loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season. He proved he was a huge threat to defenders with his directness, runs in behind and pace. However, returning to Chelsea across the past two seasons have failed to take off. He managed just one goal in the 2022/23 campaign as he missed out due to an ACL injury.

Yet, he was given 27 appearances last season under Mauricio Pochettino which only brought two goals. In defence of the Armenian, he has not been granted a run in the team since earning it at Southampton. And that was the best run of his career. If Calvert-Lewin leaves, Broja would bring a new, sharper threat who is hellbent on proving himself away from Chelsea. The long-term injury was a setback but he desperately needs a run in the side.