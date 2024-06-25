'Definitely' - Liverpool's £20m defender backed for move away from Anfield

Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The young Liverpool defender impressed on loan last season and a return could be on the cards.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has reportedly told Mainz that he wants to stay next season.

The Dutchman enjoyed a very successful loan spell last season as he played a key starting role as they avoided relegation with three back-to-back wins at the end of the campaign. Having been out on loan across the past few seasons, his Liverpool first-team future looks unconvincing as it stands and a new home elsewhere beckons.

According to German media outlet KICKER, Van den Berg has reportedly expressed his desire to stay with Mainz 05. According to sporting director Christian Heidel, the 22-year-old defender has "definitely" stated his intention to remain with the Bundesliga side.

"The only one who has made a decision is Sepp. He definitely wants to stay in Mainz. He has said that very clearly in public," added the 05 boss. Another report from the Independent claimed that he is rated around £20m and it is unclear whether he will sign on a permanent deal or head back on loan.

With Arne Slot boasting four senior centre-backs already, there simply isn’t room for Van den Berg to make his mark. The emergence of Jarell Quansah has also blocked his entry to the first-team; the 21-year-old starred in his debut campaign, earning an England call-up and he looks set for a prolonged stay at the club.

He managed 36 appearances last season, making 31 starts under Bo Henriksen in the heart of defence. His three goals came in two vital wins as he netted the winner over Augsburg, a crucial second in the final game against Wolfsburg and the goal that earned them a point away at Borussia Dortmund.

