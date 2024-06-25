Everton FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Sky Sports News has claimed that Amadou Onana is expected to leave Everton this summer despite their positive news around profit and sustainability news.

Everton were thought to be one of a few clubs in desperate trouble when it came to their accounts regarding PSR rules, with the impending June 30 deadline looming large. However, after allowing academy prospects to leave and selling Lewis Dobbin to Aston Villa, those fears looked to have been alleviated.

Moving past such a difficult sanction would be a huge positive in regards to keeping hold of key figures such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Onana - two of their highest value players. Yet, the latest news from David Ornstein of the Athletic has claimed that “Everton’s PSR hole is currently relatively small, however it needs to be filled before Sunday to avoid risk a further breach” which casts some doubt over sales. Onana’s value, according to SSN, is said to be around £50m, or above and it is unlikely he will exit before that deadline. Especially given the small fee needed to avoid any issues. It is unclear where that money will come from but the sale of Onana would leave them with a sizeable amount in which to bolster their midfield. They also reported Bayern Munich hold a strong interest as former Belgium defender Vincent Kompany looks to build his squad.

They have already secured the likes of Jack Harrison (on loan), Ashley Young, Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and they are on the verge of signing Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye in a deal worth less than £20m. Their current midfield options include Iroegbunam, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure as it stands.