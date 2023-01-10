How Everton’s net spend over last five years ranks against Premier League rivals

It has been almost seven years since Farhard Moshiri purchased a 49.9 per cent stake in Everton FC and the 67-year-old certainly has a very interesting track record in the transfer market since his arrival at the club. Everton’s poor spending in recent years has led to uproar from fans, with the club currently battling relegation at the bottom of the Premier League.

The Toffees have undoubtedly brought in some top players such as Richarlison, Romelu Lukaku and Jordan Pickford, however there is no denying that they have had their fair share of disasters when it comes to spending big and getting little in return. Moshiri has spend hundreds of millions on the likes of Moise Kean, Yannick Bolasie and Theo Walcott and the club’s overwhelming outgoings certainly haven’t improved them as a side. What frustrates the fans even more is their inability to reinvest, with the Merseyside outfit most recently replacing £60m Richarlison with the £15m signing of Neal Maupay, who has only reached double figures in the Premier League once (10 goals).

However, Everton certainly aren’t the only team in the top flight guilty of some horrific spending. We take a look at how the Toffees’ net spend over the past five years compares to the rest of the Premier League, as well as each team’s record arrival and departure since 2018.

1. Manchester United Net spend: -£545.8m. Record arrival: £85m (Antony). Record departure: £73m (Romelu Lukaku)

2. Chelsea Net spend: -£445.6m. Record arrival: £97.5m (Romelu Lukaku). Record departure: £105m (Eden Hazard).

3. Arsenal Net spend: -£440.4m. Record arrival: £72m (Nicolas Pepe). Record departure: £34m (Alex Iwobi)

4. West Ham Net spend: -£355.7m. Record arrival: £36.5m (Lucas Paqueta). Record departure: £22.4m (Marko Arnautovic)