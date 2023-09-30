‘Track record’ - Ex-defender hails Sean Dyche amid Everton’s recent strong form

The former Premier League defender has backed the Everton manager to keep improving his side after their recent form.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne has hailed Sean Dyche and claimed that there is no one else Everton fans should want in charge at the current time.

Everton have experienced a sharp turnaround in their fortunes after back-to-back away wins against Brentford in the Premier League and Aston Villa in the EFL Cup and they head into this weekend’s clash with Luton with their spirits high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that, they had suffered four defeats in their first five games in the league and pressure was beginning to mount but Dyche’s side have battled their way back into form.

Speaking to OLBG, the ex-Villa centre-back believes that Dyche is the right man to keep Everton safe from relegation and referred to his track record from his time at Burnley.

“You wouldn’t want anyone else other than Dyche in charge of Everton, he is someone who can create a team that’s hard to beat, which is what Everton needs to be at the moment.

“It’s just taking him some time to find that balance between a really good defence that doesn’t concede many goals while being able to have that freedom to go and score goals and win games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Looking at his track record of what he has done at previous clubs, he’s certainly the man to keep them up, hopefully pretty soon things will start to look up and they will start to pick up more points.”

He also reflected on their tough start and their goalscoring issues as he debated whether or not Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit enough to fire them to safety.

“It’s been a tough start for Everton. Everybody knows the investment isn’t there that the club deserves, they spent a lot of money going back a few years and it never worked out, and now the money isn’t there anymore.

“It’s hard for the manager and even the players when it’s like that, you want to see fresh faces and new players coming in. They’ve signed Beto and he looks good so far, they’ll hope that he can galvanise the team and give them a focal point.

Advertisement

Advertisement