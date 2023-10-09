The former Everton striker has been heavily linked with the Birmingham City job.

Wayne Rooney may be next in line to manage Birmingham City following the sacking of John Eustace.

The decision to let him go is certainly puzzling given that the Midlands club sit in sixth place in the Championship after they recorded a 3-1 derby win over West Brom on Friday evening.

Especially considering Eustace helped to keep them in the division last season after taking charge last summer but, despite that, Birmingham have axed the 43-year-old, and they released a statement today confirming that they have parted ways with him after 15 months in charge.

“The club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

“A new first team manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace.

“The club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”

In terms of the next manager, Rooney could be set to take on his second managerial role in the Championship after he parted ways with DC United on Sunday after failing to make the MLS Play-offs.

He leaves after just over a year in charge but he bowed out with a 2-0 victory against New York City FC as his side finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and Rooney earned plenty of experience during nearly two seasons and 84 games at the club.

“It’s the right time. I’ve done everything I can to get this club into the play-offs,” said the 37-year-old after leaving the club. “It’s not a single thing that’s happened. It’s about timing.”

And that timing could see their American owners, Knighthead Capital, make a move for the former Manchester United star. Co-owner Tom Wagner is believed to be looking for a bigger name to lead the club forward, with Rooney earmarked as that the right man for the job.