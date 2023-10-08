Register
Final Premier League table predicted as new Everton, Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal finishes revealed

Where are Everton and Liverpool predicted to finish in the Premier League table after they both picked up points this weekend?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 17:35 BST

It has been another intriguing weekend in the Premier League as Everton and Liverpool both picked up points to boost their causes at either end of the table.

The main emotion for the Toffees was one of relief after they avoided a fifth consecutive Goodison Park defeat by claiming what could be a big three points against Bournemouth. First-half goals from James Garner and Jack Harrison put Sean Dyche’s men in control and they went on to secure the win and move three points clear of the relegation zone with a second-half strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Liverpool’s task was slightly more complicated as they emerged with a draw from a tough-looking visit to fellow European qualifiers Brighton and Hove Albion.

Simon Adingra fired the Seagulls in front just before the midway point of the first-half but it was the Reds that took a lead into half-time with a quickfire brace from Mo Salah. However, the spoils were settled as Brighton defender Lewis Dunk fired home an equaliser with ten minutes remaining.

But what impact have both results had on Everton and Liverpool’s predicted finishes in this season’s Premier League?

1. Where are Liverpool and Everton predicted to finish in the Premier League table this season?

Photo: Getty Images

Current title odds: 2500/1

2. Luton Town

Current title odds: 2500/1 Photo: George Wood

Current title odds: 2500/1

3. Sheffield United

Current title odds: 2500/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis

Current title odds: 1000/1

4. Bournemouth

Current title odds: 1000/1 Photo: Getty Images

