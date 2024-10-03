Ex-Everton man Lee Carsley looks favourite for England job after 'announcement'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton news: The current interim boss is in the driving seat for the full-time role.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is reportedly in the driving seat for the England job after an announcement confirmed no talks with any key names have gone ahead.

Many fans have seen established names such as Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter listed but it has been a very tentative process thus far. Carsley was brought in to plug the gap for the UEFA Nations League campaign of six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s two more coming this month and two more in November and it is likely we will have more information about Gareth Southgate’s official successor. However, the bonus for Carsley is that he was a European Championship winning manager with the U21s and has a strong identity and relationship with a group of young, emerging stars. Plus, he will have developed a feel for the role across this spell.

According to Sky Sports News, the FA have had no contact with any of the names mentioned above. The process is underway and the FA have said that they are searching but given that the high profile names mentioned aren’t on the shortlist makes you question what they are thinking.

The criteria, as released by the FA, told the football world exactly what they are looking for from their boss. It reads:

Will have significant experience of English football.

Strong track-record delivering results in Premier League or leading international competitions.

Highly resilient and comfortable, in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny.

Will understand and embrace the role that the head coach has inspiring the nation.

Loading....

His squad announcement will come later today as their next two games take place on October 10 (vs Greece) and October 13 (vs Finland) before then finishing off the group stages on November 14 (vs Greece) and November 17 (vs Ireland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a huge amount of quality to choose from, he will be able to pick an incredibly strong squad. Given the quality of their opposition, however, he won’t be needing the absolute strongest XI. The likes of Angel Gomes, Jarrad Branthwaite, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and other young stars will all eye minutes but for Carsley, it’s a case of ensuring he can continue to impress and give the FA no choice but to appoint him - and with no other clear candidates in public knowledge, he looks to be in a very strong position.