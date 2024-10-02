Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton’s season has been a combination of multiple negative aspects, but the home win over Crystal Palace certainly lifted spirits.

Not only because it was their first three points of the season, it came on the eve of their takeover agreement news which ensured the Goodison Park faithful were in an even more jubilant mood.

They were also dazzled by a brace from Dwight McNeil who has emerged as an early-season contender for being their most important player. His two finishes were brilliant for different reasons. One being a long-range effort, while another displaying close control, poise and quick thinking in the box.

Moved into a new role that allows him more freedom and more options to create and shoot Dyche deserves credit for adding value to his team by looking within his squad and with Iliman Ndiaye on the left, it works perfectly. He’s a key figure because he is always available - averaging 37 appearances in the league across five seasons.

In terms of this season’s eye-catching figures, he stands among the very best creators in Europe’s top five leagues after his start to the season. Only 4 players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues have created more chances than McNeil, while only 17 players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues have contributed more League goals+assists than his five.

It stands to reason that he is the creative heartbeat of the team, able to deliver strong set-pieces, drive from distance and contribute consistently to their overall play. Furthermore, it will give more opportunities for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has rediscovered his fitness, but not his finishing touch.

The return of Armando Broja from injury in November could be interesting for McNeil. Having joined on loan, he will offer a fresh dynamic and if Calvert-Lewin fails to find the target, Broja could offer something perhaps more clinical. Yet, his record has been poor since 2022 (due to injuries) meaning there is only the potential for him to be a breath of fresh air.

With McNeil, Everton have someone capable of boosting their output. Don’t forget: they had the lowest goals from open-play last season. After six games, this new tactic has emerged and it is currently getting the most of out McNeil, who has taken his game up a level. And across their next games - before they face Manchester United - they have winnable games and a chance to build some element of consistency and momentum and McNeil will be at the very heart of it.