Everton takeover: The takeover will give them a chance to improve the squad but it is unclear when they will able to spend.

The proposed Everton takeover from the Friedkin Group will give them a chance to add to their squad - but Kieran Maguire has warned them over PSR issues.

Such a ruling has come into effect in recent years and Everton have been one of just two clubs to be sanctioned for failing to stay within the rules. It saw them and Nottingham Forest receive points deductions and it saw the Toffees work more carefully in the early knockings of the most recent transfer window - which coincided with the end of the PSR financial year.

A handful of deals between clubs that included Lewis Dobbin and Tim Iroegbunam heading in opposite directions from Aston Villa to Everton, helped to alleviate any concerns. Other sales also helped such as Amadou Onana but, overall, this was the lowest-spending window in the Premier League since the 2015/16 summer. With PSR being one of the key reasons as to why.

The University of Liverpool football finance expert told TBR Football when they do come into the club, they will need to be wary of such financial restrictions. Maguire said: “If and when Dan Friedkin takes over, I suspect there will be two lists, one longer than the other. One will be the players that the managers and the director of football would like to purchase in an ideal environment. The other will be a list of players that Everton can actually afford to buy given their position under PSR.

“There is still an outstanding charge against Everton with regards to the way that interest has been borrowed for the Bramley Moore Dock project. That is very much relating to a relatively narrow interpretation of accounting rules and the capitalisation of loans, but it could impact Everton this season.”

With the American business group currently waiting for Premier League approval, Everton fans are hoping for a conclusion to their takeover saga. They have agreed a deal and are set to takeover the 94.1% stake in the club, owned by Farhad Moshiri. It will be their second club after taking over Roma in 2020.