The transfer specialist has debunked rumours of interest in this Liverpool star.

Arne Slot currently has a strong selection of forwards to choose between and all players have been pushing to be in their best form recently. Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz are flying with 15 goals between them so far, while Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez are all taking their chances where possible.

Next year could be a different story though as transfer rumours and current contract situations suggest a change up could be on the cards. Salah is approaching the end of his terms and Núñez’s name is back in the headlines as clubs continue to show interest in him.

It has recently been reported that Atlético Madrid are interested in signing the Uruguayan, while Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on these recent reports and revealed from his side of things that the connections do not hold much substance.

Taking to his recent Daily Briefing report, the transfer specialist has admitted it is ‘difficult’ for him to comment on these recent rumours as things are ‘completely quiet’ on the topic of Núñez and Rodrygo.

“I don't even know where these links are coming from. Núñez to Atlético Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool... trust me, now it's all completely quiet. There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Núñez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atlético just spent €75m (£62m) plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago.”

After joining Liverpool in a record £85 million move from Benfica, Núñez has come under criticism for often squandering chances in front of goal. The 25-year-old was also regularly compared to Erling Haaland, who signed for Manchester City in the same window but cost more than £33 million less.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Núñez has scored 34 goals and contributed a further 18 assists in 102 appearances across all competitions. Since the arrival of Slot, the Uruguay international has started just one Premier League fixture, which he made the most of with a goal against Bournemouth.

With both Jota and Gakpo also looking sharp this season, the competition for the No.9 spot is competitive and Romano’s comments only suggest that Núñez is eager to fight for his place in the team.

Liverpool have enjoyed an almost perfect start to the Slot era, dropping points on just one occasion so far this season. After putting their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest firmly behind them, the Reds have secured four strong wins and will face Bologna in the Champions League this evening.