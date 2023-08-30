Gerard Deulofeu sent a teasing message to Everton fans after the club completed a deal for his Udinese pal.

Former Everton ace Gerard Deulofeu has made a promise to Toffees fans about new signing Beto that supporters will love.

Everton completed a £25.75 million deal with Italian side Udinese for the 25-year-old who bagged 10 goals in 34 appearances for the side last season in a bid to bolster a toothless attack that is yet to score in the Premier League this season.

The lack of in-form striking options piles pressure on Beto but the talisman has been tipped for greatness by a familiar face for Everton fans.

Beto played alongside former Toffee Deulofeu while at Udinese over the past two seasons and the two pals linked up in attack.

After completing his move to Everton, Beto was publically sent well-wishes by Deulofeu, who made 75 appearances for the Merseyside club over two separate spells. The winger wrote on Twitter: "ENJOY THE TOFFEES LAD."

As Beto gave his first interview to the club, it then emerged that Deulofeu had played a key role in convincing the striker to make the move to Goodison. The Portuguese said: "I talked to Gerard Deulofeu the day before I travelled. He told me Everton is a big club, has crazy fans, they love you and it is a really good club to play for."

Everton jokingly thanked their former star for the 'assist' as Deulofeu replied: "I’m gonna come to see this guy scoring at Goodison Park with my [blue heart emoji]."

Gerard Deulofeu and Beto played together at Udinese (Image: Getty Images)

The promise of goals from a trusted face is no doubt music to the ears of Everton supporters, who were quick to relive good times with Deulofeu online. One fan wrote: "Gerard, come home and assist Beto. One last dance."

Another added: "Be great if he came back to slip the killer passes to Beto and the others for us to get the much-needed goals."