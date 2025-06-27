Everton are among the clubs who have been linked with signing Nick Woltemade in the summer transfer window.

A striker linked with a summer move to Everton has agreed terms to sign elsewhere.

The Toffees are in the market to bolster their frontline, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading towards the exit door at the end of his contract, while Armando Broja has returned to Chelsea following an underwhelming loan spell.

Liam Delap was on David Moyes’ wish list but the England under-21 international decided to join Chelsea for £30 million following Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Premier League.

Everton have been among the clubs said to be keen on Nick Woltemade. The centre-forward fired 17 goals in 33 appearances for Stuttgart in the 2024-25 season. He has also spearheaded Germany under-21s to the final of the European Championships, scoring six times and recording three assists. Germany face England in the final on Saturday night.

Everton are not the only club who are reported admirers of Woltemade, with Chelsea also credited with an interest. However, it appears that Woltemade has his heart set on a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The Allianz Arena club are aiming to strengthen after missing out on signing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

Posting on X, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Bayern have reached an agreement in principle with talented German striker Nick Woltemade.

“Personal terms in place until June 2030 after new meeting with his agent this week. Bayern wanted to anticipate European top clubs. Deal now depends on talks with Stuttgart.”

However, Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth recently admitted that the club hope to tie Woltemade down to a new contract. He told German newspaper BILD: “Of course, we’re also following the reports. But at this point, everyone can rest assured Nick’s immediate future is secured by a three-year contract with VfB Stuttgart.

“Any discussions with Nick’s management are not about clarifying his sporting future, but rather about us wanting to contractually express our appreciation for his outstanding sporting development. I am very confident that we will bring the discussions to a successful conclusion.”

Barry interest

Everton are interested in signing Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, who was part of the France squad that reached the semi-finals of the Under-21 Euros. Barry scored 19 times in the 2024-25 season as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League.

The former Basel marksman has a release clause of around £34 million in his Villarreal contract.