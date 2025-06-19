Everton's move for Kyle Walker could see nightmare turn into "dream" move

Kyle Walker has spent over seven years as a key figure for Manchester City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are eyeing a move for Kyle Walker but there is an obvious solution for a player who has been written off.

Everton’s transfer window hasn’t started as quickly as many would have hoped or expected with David Moyes still short of the numbers and quality that he needs.

A new striker is a must with the current options not entirely trust worthy in terms of the aspirations of the club but he will need to replace up to 14 players who have left on a budget of around £100m.

One option is Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, the mercurial Moroccan international who has drawn admiring glances from across Europe for his swashbuckling performances in the Europa League.

Igamane joins Mohamed Diomande as being linked with a move from the Glasgow giants, but it is another with an Ibrox connection who could be on the move.

Everton move for Kyle Walker could force Nathan Patterson exit

Everton’s right-back situation has changed with reports claiming that Moyes wants to sign Kyle Walker who wouldn’t be a long-term solution, but he would be a solution.

What this would do though is push a player who cost £16m further down the pecking order in Nathan Patterson, someone who promised a lot when he signed but for one reason or another has never been able to fulfil his potential.

At 23-years old, he should be playing regularly for Everton and cemented his place as first choice right-back. Things haven’t turned out this way and it looks like his time on Merseyside is over.

Rangers have been linked with Bournemouth’s Max Aarons but there is an easy solution for Russell Martin to get the right-back that he needs and for Everton to get someone who isn’t going to play off their wage bill.

Patterson would love to return to Rangers

Only a couple of years ago, Patterson was asked if he would ever want to return to the club he supports and the club where he grew up through the academy: “Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started,” said Patterson to The Daily Record.

“It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again.

”There’s a bit of unfinished business for me. I was involved in 55 but I’d like to go back and get more titles.

“I went to Seville last summer (2022) for the Europa League Final and hoped they could win it but they just fell short. Just seeing Rangers in a European final again was massive, though, and it shows how far the club has come.

“But right now, I’m really happy at Everton and want to continue to progress here and I’m fully focused on doing well at Goodison.”

Patterson has been unlucky with injuries which means that potential buyers might be reluctant to part with their cash. What might be an option though is the PSR dodging loan-to-buy transfer that has become so popular in recent seasons.

With an option to buy, Rangers might be inclined to entertain a homecoming for a player who was universally loved by hands and who would get the sort of confidence boost needed to get his game back on track.