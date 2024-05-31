Football expert warns Everton of more financial hardship to come with Bramley-Moore Dock stadium
Football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley has stipulated that the costs of Bramley-Moore Dock are likely to plague Everton for years to come - but there is some positive news.
Everton are set to wave an emotional farewell to Goodison Park after the completion of the 2024/25 season to move into their brand-new 52,000-seater stadium on the docks. The move will be an exciting new chapter for the historic club but there is still the lingering and prominent financial issues that are made worse by the stadium.
The complexities of Everton’s finances are not limited to the new stadium, with the 777 Partners takeover looking increasingly unlikely, it is just another blow in a series of disappointing news for the club.
Plumley has told instantcasinos.com that while Everton’s new stadium will benefit the club in the long run, it is likely to be a major financial burden for the Toffees in the short run, citing problems with the club’s ownership. “I think the cost side of the equation, with Everton moving into a new stadium, is a real financial burden in the immediate term due to the way in which it has been financed alongside how the club has been run and the issues with the owners.
“The on-pitch performances have been running them close to relegation. That would’ve been even more of a problem had they been relegated so staying in the Premier League is a huge boost. You’ve got to look at the long term and focus on a couple of positives, because that stadium in the future will generate significant revenue opportunities for Everton, not just from the fans attending but also what they do with the stadium outside of the traditional matchday.
“We’ve seen Tottenham set the blueprint for that, in terms of putting on other events, whether that be concerts or NFL matches. There is so much more now you can do with a stadium, and Everton are targeting that. For me, the return on investment on the stadium will be a positive in the long run for the club. That is better realised by being a club in the Premier League and also getting the takeover sorted, whilst hitting a really hard financial reset button on the club. As it stands, it is still a significant cost to bear.”
