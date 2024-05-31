Liverpool star has already made Paris Saint-Germain transfer admission
Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate has been reportedly targeted by Paris Saint-Germain for a move this summer, but what did he say about a move to the French club in 2023?
Konate has been a brilliant signing for Liverpool since joining in 2021. Since then, he’s firmly established himself as a brilliant partner for Virgil van Dijk and, on his day, can produce performances to keep out the very best forwards thanks to his power and pace.
However, he found himself out of the team in the back end of the season due to the form and emergence of academy graduate Jarell Quansah and he faces a battle to get back into the starting line-up under new boss Arne Slot. At the same time, he’s faced backlash from former Reds defender Jamie Carragher who, in the aftermath of their Merseyside derby defeat to Everton, claimed “Konate’s been so poor of late, really poor. Liverpool need to buy a centre-back in the summer.”
Now PSG are being reported as a potential club interested in signing him; famed outlet L’Equipe have reported that the Frenchman is a target for the Parisian club. However, his deal does expire in 2026 meaning Liverpool have a bit more time to work on the reported contract extension.
Looking back to last year, Konate was quizzed about joining the French club in the future. “Could I imagine myself wearing the red and blue of PSG? If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all.” He told Canal Plus.
A move to PSG would prove to be very unlikely given Liverpool are further ahead as a club and are likely to be more competitive in Europe, for example. There is the pull of playing for the biggest club in his country which will only be intensified even more when he lines up for France in the European Championships next month.
