Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have reportedly placed a huge price tag on Jarrad Branthwaite to ward off interest from Manchester United.

The defender has become a wanted man in the aftermath of his first full Premier League season and has attracted attention from the Premier League and beyond. His recent England call-up is testament to the strides he’s made in just one season and now Sean Dyche and co face a battle to keep hold of him.

According to the Independent, Everton will only part ways if they receive a fee that would make him one of the world’s most expensive centre-backs. The record is currently held by Harry Maguire at £80m meaning it is obvious they want a fee close to that despite no specific total being mentioned in the report.

Plus, the report claims that Branthwaite is happy at the club and that Everton do not want to lose their star man. However, a number of factors could affect this situation. With majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s deal to sell the club to crisis-hit American investors 777 Partners potentially collapsing it could lead to them needing to sell players to raise funds sooner rather than later.

Branthwaite signed a new deal in October to keep him at the club for four more years which means they are in a very healthy position should any club decide to cough up fees over £70m.

Everton’s Players Player of the Season has been fundamental for their strong defensive display this season, ranking as the fourth-best defence in the league. If he did leave, there have been reports of a replacement that would be similar in profile. For example, Jacob Greaves of Hull City was named in the Championship Team of the Year but with his side failing to secure promotion, the left-footed centre-back could be an option.

