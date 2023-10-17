The Leicester City defender has backed the club to turn their current situation around, as long as changes come soon.

Former Everton defender Conor Coady has backed the club to turn their current fortunes around, as long as there are changes soon.

Coady, 30, spent last season on loan at Goodison and became a key player in defence as he helped the Toffees to avoid relegation under Sean Dyche. Everton chose not to trigger their £4.5m option-to-buy at the end of his deal and he has since found a new home at Leicester City, who currently sit top of the Championship.

In terms of his feelings towards the club’s current standing, he expressed that fans are beginning to feel ‘fed up’ with the ongoing situation with the club’s owners, despite a recent upturn on the pitch.

Speaking on BBC 5Live’s Monday Night Club podcast, he claimed that the club needs clarity from the top to the bottom.

“I go back to what I said when I left the football club, I think the whole place needs clarity from top to bottom. I think it needs a direction, I think it needs a way of playing on the pitch. And do I see a way out? Of course I do. I think you’ve got to be optimistic, but I think it’s got to come sooner rather than later because I get the feeling now that Evertonians are getting a little bit fed up.

“So I think that it’s important that these changes are made and whatever’s going to happen, happens quickly.”

The club’s current owner Farhad Moshiri believes that the proposed new owners, 777 Partners, are the right people to take the club forward; an agreement is in place for 777 Partners to buy Moshiri’s 94% stake, but the purchase is subject to Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Moshiri gave his stamp of approval when speaking to Sky Sports: “The more time that I have spent with the 777 team, the more my confidence increases that we have found the right people to take the club forward in the modern era.