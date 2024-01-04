Former Everton man makes 'unthinkable' claim after signing new contract with relegation rivals
A former Everton star has penned a new deal with one of the Toffees' relegation rivals after a tubulent few months.
A former Everton star has signed a new deal with one of the Toffees' relegation rivals. Everton are currently just one point above the drop zone with Luton Town below them having a game in-hand.
And it is Luton who have managed to agree a new deal with a former Toffee in Andros Townsend. The winger, who spent two years at Everton, looked set to sign for Burnley ahead of this season, but he was left 'in tears' when the newly-promoted club withdrew their contract offer.
He was then given a trial with Luton, and he managed to win a short-term deal to take him up to January. After 10 league appearances, Luton have moved to hand Townsend a new 'long-term contract', with the exact length undefined.
The 32-year-old said after signing the deal: "Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true.
“It’s a special, special football club. I think we can really achieve something special this season. It’s only half-way done, we’ve got six months – 19 games – to pull off the unthinkable.”
Hatters boss Rob Edwards added: “It’s an amazing signing for us. Andros has come into the group with real humility and professionalism. He’s shown the whole group what it means to be elite and a top-end pro. His fitness levels have been insane, and he’s shown more and more his qualities with every game.
“For us to be able to tie him down to a longer-term contract is a credit to him – he’s been through a tough time, and it says a lot about him as a person. I also think it says a lot about the ambitions of this football club that we’re signing people like Andros, with his level and quality, so it’s a big, big signing for us.”
Townsend will now look to contribute to Luton's survival bid without having to worry about his future, a peace of mind he has not been afford for some time, given he will have known for some time that his Everton contract wasn't going to be extended at the end of last season. The 32-year-old was unfortunate to see his time at Everton scuppered by a serious knee injury that forced him to miss 49 games in all, but he has already managed a sustained run of fitness so far this season.