A former Everton star has signed a new deal with one of the Toffees' relegation rivals. Everton are currently just one point above the drop zone with Luton Town below them having a game in-hand.

And it is Luton who have managed to agree a new deal with a former Toffee in Andros Townsend. The winger, who spent two years at Everton, looked set to sign for Burnley ahead of this season, but he was left 'in tears' when the newly-promoted club withdrew their contract offer.

He was then given a trial with Luton, and he managed to win a short-term deal to take him up to January. After 10 league appearances, Luton have moved to hand Townsend a new 'long-term contract', with the exact length undefined.

The 32-year-old said after signing the deal: "Obviously I’m delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true.

“It’s a special, special football club. I think we can really achieve something special this season. It’s only half-way done, we’ve got six months – 19 games – to pull off the unthinkable.”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards added: “It’s an amazing signing for us. Andros has come into the group with real humility and professionalism. He’s shown the whole group what it means to be elite and a top-end pro. His fitness levels have been insane, and he’s shown more and more his qualities with every game.

“For us to be able to tie him down to a longer-term contract is a credit to him – he’s been through a tough time, and it says a lot about him as a person. I also think it says a lot about the ambitions of this football club that we’re signing people like Andros, with his level and quality, so it’s a big, big signing for us.”