The former Everton manager spent just six months at Goodison Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce has claimed he could have got Everton into Europe if he had been given more time.

Allardyce is currently jobless following his short four-game stint at Leeds United at the back end of last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was appointed as manager of Everton in December 2017 and enjoyed four wins in his first five games, as well as enjoying a 1-1 draw at Anfield in what was a strong start. However, he only lasted 26 matches in charge, winning 10, drawing seven and losing nine - and he was sacked after just six months in charge over concerns regarding his style of play.

In 2019, he spoke out over the departure from the club, calling it ‘ludicrous’ and he has spoken out again on his time at the club on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“The old stigma at Everton got rid of me in the end,” Allardyce said.

“We only played the way we played because of the quality of players. Over the years, I’m experienced enough to know this is what the players are capable of and this is how we’re going to set out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We lost two at home in the entire time we were there, but there’s that word in the press when they start niggling and then the bubble starts getting bigger and bigger. In the end, the fact that the fan reaction is taken by your owners and that was the reason why I got sacked – not by the amount of points I accumulated.

“But they just weren’t brave enough to stick with us. If they had stuck with us I would have them close to Europe.”

Fans weren’t happy with ‘Big Sam’s’ style of play but also when he went and signed a 28-year-old Theo Walcott for £20m and Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for a similar fee - with both being unsuccessful and uninspiring signings at the time.