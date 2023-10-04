Everton’s new star reveals surprise Sean Dyche discussions back in January

The Everton defender has been in good form since returning from a loan spell in Holland last season.

Jarrad Branthwaite says that Everton manager Sean Dyche called him during the first week of taking the job to inform him of his future plans.

The 21-year-old has been in great form since returning from a successful season away at PSV last season and he’s been one of Everton’s best players thus far. His form is even attracting the attention of other clubs, with both Manchester City and United reportedly keeping an eye on him for the upcoming transfer windows.

But he revealed, during a deep interview with Everton’s official website, that Dyche called him as soon as he got the job in late-January to inform him of his plans, which caught Branthwaite by surprise.

“I was just getting out of the shop in Holland doing my food shopping!” he recalled. “It was a nice call to have. It showed he had me in his thoughts for the next season. It wasn’t really about football, he was more just seeing how I was finding things. It gave me a lot of positive thoughts going into this year.”

Dyche had clearly earmarked him as a potential first-team starter in the future, and that is what we’ve come to see in recent times, as he’s started in their last five league games alongside Tarkowski.

He looks set to continue being an ever-present in the team and it is clear he’s enjoying his football after patiently waiting for his chance in the side.

“I think I’m playing at a good level. It was difficult at the start of the season when I came back late in pre-season. I just wanted to play but I had to be patient and I’ve got my chance in the team. My focus is on giving myself the best possible chance to play the next game and hope it keeps going on a run of games and good form.

“The first game against Wolves in August when my name was read out, the cheer I got showed the support I had and they were backing me to play. That gave me confidence and I’ve got to repay them now with more good performances.

“The Premier League is the best and most difficult league in the world, so I can’t get too high on what I’ve done yet or too low if something bad happens. I’ve got to keep level-headed and keep learning, developing as a player. To play in this league at such a young age is a brilliant achievement but I’m just focused on helping the team and keep performing to the best of my ability.