The former Everton midfielder once had a bright future at the club, but his career at the club failed to take off.

Former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has opened up on his difficult spell at the club, but revealed it was his ‘dream’ to be a success at Goodison.

Besic, 31, arrived from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros in the summer of 2014 in a deal worth £4m and he signed a five-year-deal at the club, before then extending that deal in 2016.

He played 56 times for Everton but his time was scarred by an ACL injury suffered in 2016, which was the beginning of the end of his Goodison dream.

The midfielder had made 31 appearances in his maiden season and had showcased a strong tackling ability at the base of midfield and a piece by the Guardian in 2016 had hyped him up as a potential key figure for Everton across the coming years. Unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass.

Speaking to the official Everton website, Besic revealed how frustrating injuries were during his time at the club and how he had initially wanted to stay at the club for as long as possible.

“It felt like the injuries always came at the worst possible times as well…Every time it felt like I had my peak time, something would happen… We qualified for Europe, then I did my ACL in Rooney’s testimonial.

“It’s really difficult to keep coming back and in the Premier League nobody is waiting for you. If you miss one or two games, there are good players everywhere who will come and take your place.

“I have no regrets, though. There was no stopping the injuries I had but I can’t help but think if I didn’t have them, I think I could have stayed at the club for a long time. That was always my dream – to stay at Everton for a long time.

“They could have easily just kicked me out but they never did, they always supported me and I will always be thankful for that. In my most difficult times, Everton were always there for me.”

He remained on the books at Everton until 2021 as he spent back-to-back seasons on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United following his return after his long-term injury.

In 2021 he rejoined Ferencvaros and he has remained there since. He played 22 and 24 times in all competitions across the past two season as injuries have restricted him from regular football.