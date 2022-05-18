Frank Lampard has provided an Everton injury update on Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Donny van de Beek and Michael Keane.

Frank Lampard has confirmed the latest Everton team news ahead of their huge game against Crystal Palace tomorrow night.

The Toffees can secure their Premier League status with a victory over Patrick Vieira’s side.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are 16th in the table and missed a chance of staying in the top flight when losing 3-2 to Brentford last weekend.

But should they beat Palace then the Blues will be four points clear of Leeds United ahead of Sunday’s final round of fixtures.

However, Lampard has several injury problems he has to cope with.

The Everton boss confirmed that Fabian Delph (muscle) will once again be sidelined.

The experienced midfielder has made a marked difference since returning from injury, with the Toffees picking up 11 points in six games when he’s played.

Influential defender Yerry Mina also continues to struggle with a calf problem and cannot play for a third successive game.

There is good news, however, that Michael Keane has recovered from illness.

And Ben Godfrey (thigh) could be in the squad. He’s missed the previous four games since pulling out of the warm-up ahead of the 2-0 loss to Liverpool last month.

Donny van de Beek, who has also spent similar time on the sidelines with a groin issue, will also be involved on the night.

What’s been said

Lampard told reporters: “Ben may be in the squad. That’s just a testament to him, striving to get fit.

“He’s in the squad. I’ll take a decision on whether he’s involved at all. The others are out.

“Michael Keane has recovered. He [van de Beek] is in the squad.”

Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are both suspended.

Branthwaite serves a one-match ban after his straight red card against Brentford for a professional foul.

Rondon, meanwhile, is suspended for three games. He was sent off for serious foul play just two minutes after coming on as a substitute in the loss to the Bees.