Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Eintracht Frankfurt winger is incredible versatile and scored 10 goals last season.

Everton have reportedly held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe.

The 24-year-old is a versatile and all-action midfielder who plays predominately on the right wing but has been known to also feature on the left-hand side, right-back, attacking and central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valued around £10m, his contract doesn’t expire until 2027 but recent reports claim the Bundesliga side is willing to part ways. According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Everton have held talks with Frankfurt about the conditions of a deal for Ebimbe. The German club is willing to let him go, no discussions yet between Everton and the player’s camp.

He played 44 times last season, scoring 10 times and providing five assists as Frankfurt finished sixth in the league, reached the Round of 16 in the German Cup and were knocked out in the first round of Europa Conference League knockout rounds. Capable of playing multiple roles, he was a key squad member playing over 2,700 minutes.

Statistically, his midfield figures on FBref have him closely likened to Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton. For midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues across the past year, he ranks in the upper brackets (>90th percentile) for progressive carries, successful take-ons, aerials won, touches in the penalty area, shots total, progressive passes received as well as non-penalty goals and non-penalty expected goals.

Loading....

He also ranked high for through balls, tackles in the final third and carries into the penalty area - Everton may have signed Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison but his high energy and all-action displays would make him a perfect fit for Sean Dyche who would love to have someone like Ebimbe to call upon week in, week out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, he developed at the best academy in France with Paris Saint-German and he managed 14 appearances for the first team. Also, he spent time at Le Harve and Dijon before moving to Germany to become a regular feature at Frankfurt.