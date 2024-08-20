Liverpool 'considering' signing £51 million former Everton forward this summer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are still yet to make their first signing of the summer window.

Liverpool’s main focus this transfer window has been on signing Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad but initial talks broke down when the midfielder opted to remain at his boyhood club. The news came despite heavy links to Anfield and all signs pointing to him being unveiled as the Reds’ first signing of the summer.

Sociedad were ‘desperate’ to keep Zubimendi on their books and the 25-year-old eventually decided to stay after being offered new and improved terms with ‘higher wages’. Contrasting reports have since emerged, some claiming the deal is totally off, and others hinting that there is still a chance of Liverpool finally getting their man.

Paul Joyce reported last week that the Reds had ended their pursuit of Zubimendi and that finding an alternative signing this late in the window is ‘unlikely’. That doesn’t mean all of their transfer interest is lost, though. Liverpool still have time to get at least one deal over the line before the window closes until 2025.

A new defensive midfielder has been the top priority for some time now, and there is still the need for a new defender following the departure of Joël Matip. However, the Reds are broadening their search and targeting other areas in the squad as well. They have been linked with some potential new forwards and a familiar name has popped up on the radar.

According to TBR Football, Arne Slot’s side are ‘considering an audacious move’ for former Everton man Ademola Lookman. The 26-year-old joined Liverpool’s rivals in 2017 for a fee of £11 million from Charlton Athletic, when he was just 19 years old. Lookman made a total of 48 appearances for the Toffees before he was sold on two years later for £22.5 million to RB Leipzig.

Lookman is now with Atalanta, the same club home to another Liverpool target in Teun Koopmeiners. Earlier in the window, it was reported that the Serie A side would demand in the region of €60 million (£51m) for Lookman, as they have been fighting not to lose both him and Koopmeiners in the same period.

Lookman is a versatile forward who plays predominantly in a central role but can also operate on the left-wing and in an attacking midfield position. Despite struggling to make much of an impact with Everton, the 26-year-old contributed 17 goals and 10 assists for Atalanta last season as he played a key role in their presence across all competitions. Atalanta won the Europa League, beating Liverpool in the quarter final on their way to victory over Xabi Alonson