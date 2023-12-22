The Everton icon could be turning to his former side for help in the new year.

Despite the recent points deduction casting serious doubt over Everton's chances of survival this season, the Toffees have already clawed their way out of the relegation zone.

Since they were docked a record ten points in November, they have won four of their last five Premier League fixtures. After a disappointing 3-0 home loss to Manchester United right after the deduction, the Blues have won four on the bounce, including back-to-back home victories over Newcastle United and Chelsea.

To make the run even sweeter, Everton have not conceded a single goal in these last four games and they now seven points clear of the bottom three heading into their final games of 2023.

Sean Dyche and his side have Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Wolves left to play before the new year rolls in. Focus will then shift to the January transfer window for any potential new signings they might make to bolster their squad. They will also need to take into account interest being shown in their own players.

Club legend Duncan Ferguson, who took on the role as manager of Scottish Championship side Inverness back in September, has revealed that he has contacted Everton as his side look to add to their own ranks in the new year.

"The recruitment process is always ongoing. We are always looking for better players to push the group. I have a lot of good players here at the moment," he told The Press and Journal. "They have done very well for me until the last couple of results (losses against Morton and Arbroath), and even then I felt we did enough to take something," Ferguson told

Ferguson said he is 'sure' the side will strengthen their ranks in January and he is hopeful they can bring in 'two or three' new signings.

"I have contacted a lot of clubs, including Everton," he admitted. "I’ve a lot of contacts in the game and we’re using every avenue to get some players up here, as are a lot of other teams to try and get quality players in."