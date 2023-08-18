The Southampton forward has been heavily linked with a move to Everton, but how does he compare to their current options?

Everton have moved for Southampton’s Che Adams and are hoping to complete a £12m deal, but how does he compare to their current frontline?

Currently, Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the senior options for Sean Dyche. However, there is also 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti who arrived from Sporting Lisbon and Arnaut Danjuma, who can potentially play in a central position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Calvert-Lewin has proven that playing regular minutes is difficult with his injury issues and Maupay has struggled in front of goal - he netted just one goal last year. Chermiti is young and raw, but talented and he will be slowly phased in. Plus, Danjuma is more suited to playing with a partner up front or off the left flank.

We’ve decidede to use Squawka’s extensive database to answer the question - how does Adams compare to Dyche’s other current options (Maupay, Calvert-Lewin and Chermiti) based off last season’s performance?

Attacking statistics

Adams netted the same amount of goals as all of the other strikers combined in the league last season (5) but managed 10 in all competitions in a struggling Southampton side which is certainly a positive.

But it must be said that he did play 800-1000 more minutes than each of the other forwards so we will be looking at the stats in terms of per 90 minutes, rather than in total to gain a fairer understanding of all four players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firstly, his conversion rate at 13.89% was superior to Maupay (4%) Calvert-Lewin (8%) and Chermiti (12%) and he created more chances total (24) than all of the other attackers put together.

In terms of stats per 90, Chermiti had the best goals p90 with 0.4 compared to Adams 0.3 figure. Although, Adams had the best stats for chances created (1.1) which was superior to the other three attackers who averaged between 0.6 and 0.7 and he also had the best take-on percentage out of the four forwards.

Passing statistics

Adams leads the way in terms of passes attempted p90 with 21.7, which only just bettered Maupay (20) but comfortably beat Calvert-Lewin (16) and Chermiti (10.1).

But it was in fact Maupay who had the best pass accuracy with 76.52%, with Chermiti etching the closest with 70.68% whilst Adams (67%) and Calvert-Lewin (60%) trailing behind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another interesting figure is successful lay-offs; it will be important to have this attribute to play in a Dyche team that is focused around teamwork - all four strikers are pretty close but Maupay leads the way with 1.3 where Adams (1.1) Calvert-Lewin (1) and Chermiti (0.7) all fall behind.

Defensive statistics

In terms of ground duels, Maupay led the way with a 47.56% success rate, compared to Adams 43.84% which bettered the other two.

Of course, aerial success was dominated by the six-foot-four Chermiti, who won 51.61% of his duels, with Calvert-Lewin (47%) also boasting strong numbers there. Adams contests far more duels than Chermiti, but has a lower success rate at (37%).

Would Adams be a good signing for Everton?

Ultimately, the fact that Adams, unlike Chermiti, is ready to go straight into the starting line-up now is a huge bonus. With Everton needing a focal point to help tie up their side, he would be perfect to come in and make an instant impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He often played as part of two strikers at Southampton and that could benefit the likes of Maupay and Danjuma, who found success in a front two at Villarreal.

For £12m, you get an experienced campaigner who plays regularly for club and country and will also be reliable figure in terms of his availability.