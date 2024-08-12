The £114m forward that Chelsea may have forced themselves into signing | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The 20-year-old midfielder could be available this summer.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are still on the hunt for potentially another midfielder this summer and Lesley Ugochukwu could be the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all, Chelsea’s wild spending spree under Todd Boehly this window has been well documented and the Blues have an unbelievable amount of players in their squad as their current total reached over 50 with the signing of Wolves attacker Pedro Neto and there is a large chunk of players that will need to leave, either on loan or in a permanent deal.

The club has to register their full Premier League squad of 25 players after the window has shut, which must have a minimum of eight home-grown players - which is those of any nationality who have spent three years at any English club academy before turning 21. However, a club can also register as many under-21 players as they like on top of that 25-man squad.

Either way, there are set to be exits. With a deep midfield contingent already, 20-year-old Ugochukwu could leave on loan and previous reports have backed this up. Three weeks ago Fabrizio Romano confirmed he has interest from the Premier League and abroad, and reports - including in Foot Mercato and Team Talk - have put Everton’s name within that supposed list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Furthermore, he’s enjoyed a strong pre-season getting up to speed under Enzo Maresca, netting in the draw with Wrexham in America and also managing another late equaliser against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea’s final game before the new season. Not only was his goal well taken, in just 10 minutes of action against the Italian champions he managed 100% of his passes, one key pass, one successful cross, one successful long ball, three successful dribble attempts and he won all of his three ground duels.

Standing tall at six foot three (two inches smaller than Amadou Onana) he could be almost a like-for-like replacement that would be easy to complete - due to Chelsea’s inflated squad - and he would get plenty of minutes alongside the experienced Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and new addition Tim Iroegbunam.