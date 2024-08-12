AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Chelsea forward is set to leave this summer.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuttgart have entered talks over a loan move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who has also been linked with Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has been with the first-team in London for the past two seasons but has struggled to make an impact for multiple reasons. A long-term injury suffered in 2022 put a halt to his rise after an impressive loan spell at Southampton a season earlier. Then under Mauricio Pochettino, he managed just two goals in 27 games.

Now, given the multitude of players signed by Chelsea this summer, he is one of four players that are set to leave alongside Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and David Fofana - with Broja assessing his current options. And one of those is the Bundesliga side, who qualified for the Champions League last season.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed formal talks had begun with Broja, posting on X. ‘VfB Stuttgart in formal talks to sign Armando #Broja on loan. 22 y/o Chelsea striker has been on the list for weeks. As recently revealed in our Transfer Update show, Stuttgart is planning to sign another striker on loan if possible. #VfB exploring more loan candidates but Broja is a concrete option as the player is open to join Stuttgart now. Nothing advanced yet. Early stage.’ Yet, this shouldn’t be a huge issue for the Toffees. As it stands, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still a key starter in attack and he reminded Sean Dyche and Everton fans of his quality by scoring a fine solo goal against Roma at Goodison Park in their final pre-season game. While is in the final year of his deal, there are no signs of a potential exit as interest has died down and a new deal could be offered in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with Youssef Chermiti set to be out of action for the first few months of the campaign, Beto and Neal Maupay are the only other number nine options which is somewhat of a worry for Dyche given Calvert-Lewin’s injury record. Plus, Maupay is in the final year of his deal and could exit should a team come in for him.

In terms of Broja, his overall form across recent seasons wasn’t enough to warrant the £30m fee that was being reported earlier in the summer. His record of eight league goals in 66 games doesn’t represent a clinical number nine. Plus, injuries have been an issue and he showed a lack of confidence and clinical ability in pre-season, passing up a glorious one-on-one against Club America, further demonstrating his issues in front of goal.