Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko has spoken out on his future amid reports of a move away.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker has attracted plenty of attention after his performances last season in Holland, emerging as an exciting right-sided attacker with huge potential. His 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions is testament to that and the 21-year-old has started the new season in strong form.

Having netted one goal and one assist across two games so far, Bakayoko has picked up where he left off. His side dominated the Eredivisie last season and they are expected to retain their title and began the season with a 5-1 demolition of RKC Waalwijk.

Previously in July, he hinted at a move away, failing to confirm where he would be next season. “I am ready for the top,” he told Eindhovens Dagblad . “It is also possible that I will leave next year, but I still have to discuss it carefully with my agent. It will also partly depend on PSV, where I will play next season.”And now he’s spoken out again, with his comments outlining exactly what he wants from a move to England.

Liverpool have been linked according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, with reports dating back to March 2023, and he has been approved by chief scout Barry Hunter and Slot himself. Plus, he could be signed for less than PSV’s $54m (£43m/€50m) valuation; and Bakayoko only wants to sign for a top club, as per his latest comments.

"I'm not going for a mid-table Premier League team. I will summarize it very briefly: I want to be able to become a champion, play the Champions League and play myself in the team." He told ESPN Netherlands. With Mohamed Salah’s contract up at the end of the season and Bakayoko’s campaign already underway, it is likely that the Belgian will remain at his club for at least another season while Liverpool ponder the future of their talisman. A new deal could yet arrive for the Egyptian, given that he hasn’t missed a beat and is still a consistent goal scorer and key figure.