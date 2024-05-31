How Everton can begin to change the transfer narrative with £5.9m bargain signing

Everton are being linked with a Bundesliga newcomer who managed 13 assists last season.

Everton’s spending under Farhad Moshiri has been heavily criticised but having been linked with a £5.9m signing this summer in attack, it is the type of deal that could help to change the narrative around their transfer business.

Signing the right players certainly hasn’t been Everton’s strength across the past eight years. Over £500m has been spent in the Moshiri-era, in a time where Everton were expected to kick on and return to European football - but that hasn’t been the case. Expensive deals for average players have scuppered their progress and now they are limited in the business they can do.

Recent targets have shown that they are looking to do smarter deals. The likes of Wilfred Ndidi, who is out of contract this summer, and under-the-radar signings such as AZ Alkmaar’s Yukinari Sugawara, Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Ao Tanaka, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, Che Adams and Maxime Esteve are all available for under £20m or on a temporary deal, according to reports.

That’s why the latest news linking them with Heidenheim attacker Jan-Niklas Beste is so refreshing. Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg claims Everton have held discussions about signing the German this summer and while his club would like to receive over €10million (£8.5million), a realistic selling price is between €5-7million (£4.2million-£5.9million). The report also states that Villarreal, Fiorentina, Genoa and Galatasaray are also named as other potential suitors but at this stage the 25-year-old is understood to prefer to move within Germany.

While there is stiff competition, he would be guaranteed a starting place in Everton’s line-up as they are desperately in need of some creative ingenuity in their side and Beste’s eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions are hugely impressive numbers in his first full season in the Bundesliga.