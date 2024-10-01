Graham Potter was asked about Manchester United | Sky Sports

Everton FC news: The former Chelsea manager is one potential option to take over the England manager role full-time.

Graham Potter was coy when asked about the England manager role but hailed former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley for his job so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter, who was last seen at Chelsea in 2023, has been earmarked as a potential option to replace Gareth Southgate as the full-time England boss. At the current time, Carsley is the interim manager and oversaw 2-0 wins over Republic of Ireland and Finland last month.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no major competition until 2026, there is time for the FA to deliberate and choose the right option. Carsley’s previous work with the U21 side puts him in good stead but Potter has strong experience across differing levels of club football including with Brighton and Chelsea and has been linked with multiple roles in his absence from the game - and he failed to revealed any information over his next move.

When asked about the England job by Sky Sports presenter David Jones, he joked, ‘I think it's time for a commercial break isn't it?!’ before laying out his intentions, “As an Englishman, it’s a fantastic job, I’m a supporter of whatever the FA decides to do and support whoever the coach is and Gareth did a fantastic job, I’m sure Lee will do well - as long as that is - he will do really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then quizzed on whether it will be club football or international management next, to which he responded: “I’m open to anything, I had 12 years and a fantastic journey from the fourth-tier of Swedish football to the last eight of the Champions League, and I’d really like to spend the next 12 years in the same sort of position developing players, teams and trying to make a difference, wherever that is.”

Loading....

Carsley is set to announce his England squad soon for the next set of international fixtures this month. England face Greece and Finland in two UEFA Nations League matches. They then return a month later for an away trip to face Greece before welcoming Ireland in their final game. Carlsey’s role is said to continue for the entirety of the six-group campaign, but it is unclear how long he will stay in the role for - or when the FA will select their full-time manager.

There is also another potential link for Everton; the Friedkin Group takeover suggests a managerial change could occur in the not-so-distant future. Maurizio Sarri has been one rumoured name but Potter is a ready-made Premier League boss who could be tempted given his admission to help improve whatever team he ends up joining next. Although, it all depends on what opportunities present themselves from now until whenever Sean Dyche could be replaced - with next summer looking like an important opportunity.