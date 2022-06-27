Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Everton’s Richarlison and Leeds United’s Raphinha but the latter club may now be in a stronger position to rebuff interest.

It's a departure that has started to feel more inevitable over the course of the past few days.

The summer transfer window is finally starting to vamp up. Deals are now edging closer. The domino effect is beginning to kick in.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as clubs start to make tangible offers rather than enquiries, Richarlison appears to be edging closer to departing Everton.

Richarlison’s future

The Brazil international is highly coveted by potential suitors after being a fans' favourite during his four years at Goodison Park.

Tottenham Hotspur are the most heavily linked of late.

Indeed, manager Antonio Conte's been given a sizeable war chest after successfully guiding Spurs to Champions League qualification.

And adding Richarlison to their squad would bolster both quality and quantity ahead of their return to Europe's elite club competition.

However, Tottenham are also reportedly on the trail of Leeds United winger Raphinha. It seems that it will be either/or for the north London outfit if they are to strengthen their attacking options.

Perhaps it's why Conte has yet to make a concrete decision on who he desires most.

Leeds’ incoming windfall

But with Leeds netting a significant windfall from selling Kalvin Phillips, their financial position has become a lot stronger.

Phillips is set to join Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee of £42 million in the coming days.

And such a significant windfall will provide Jesse Marsch's bargaining power markedly when it comes to Raphinha.

On Friday, reputable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Leeds have slapped a £65 million price tag on Raphinha and their position is now 'stronger after [the] Kalvin deal'.

Everton forward Richarlison challenges Leeds’ Raphinha. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Whites are already set to boost the Elland Road coffers and have funds that can be reinvested.

What's more, Leeds may not want to lose two key players in the same transfer window. After narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation, they cannot afford a period of transition. Continuity will prove key.

That, then, could edge Tottenham to favour a move for Richarlison.

Although Everton will not want to lose the former Watford forward, their precarious financial position may mean they need to reluctantly sell a prized asset.

But the Toffees will also undoubtedly take a hard stance despite their troubles.

Frank Lampard knows what Richarlison is worth to Everton and in the transfer market.