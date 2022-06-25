Leeds United are asking for £65 million for Arsenal-linked Raphinha and Everton are well within their right to demand more from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Everton forward Richarlison challenges Leeds’ Raphinha. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

They're two forwards who have dominated the headlines during the recent weeks of the summer transfer window.

Compatriots who could well be heading for pastures new ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Everton and Leeds United fans alike may have to reluctantly accept that their star players - Richarlison and Raphinha - may be on the move in the upcoming weeks.

If that is the case then, of course, both sets of supporters will want their respective clubs to ensure that they receive the fee that's deserved.

Outside perception

Reports claim that Leeds have slapped £65 million on Arsenal-linked Raphinha. Barely anyone has suggested Jesse Marsch's side are folly to think they could fetch such a figure.

Raphinha's been the Whites' blue-eyed boy since turning up to the Premier League two years ago. He cost £17 million from Rennes and has reportedly been tracked by the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in the past.

On the other hand, some people are scoffing at Everton wanting more than £50 million for Richarlison. The Toffees splashed out an initial £35 million for his services four years ago and he's reportedly wanted byTottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - both in the Champions League next term.

Richarlison celebrates scoring for Everton in front of the fans at Goodison Park. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In truth, it's hard to fathom why there are those who seem to think Richarlison shouldn't command as much as Raphinha.

Is it because Richarlision didn't play for a Marcelo Bielsa side that mesmerised in the 2020-21 campaign?

Maybe it's down to the fact that he was part of a faltering Toffees side that was in the relegation mire rather than fighting for European football like owner Farhad Moshiri had planned after spending hundreds of millions.

Similar stats

However, when the duo are compared, there's barely anything to split them.

In terms of age, they are both 25. In fact, Richarlison is five months younger.

Perhaps it seems he's significantly older because of the fact he's spent the past four years in the Premier League compared to Raphinha's two.

And last season, their stats were virtually homogeneous playing for clubs firmly in a relegation battle.

Raphinha recorded 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances to keep Leeds up by the skin of their teeth in 17th.

Richarlison, meanwhile, netted 11 times and registered five assists as Everton finished 16th.

It was the third time he hit double figures in the Premier League. The only other time Raphinha scored more than 10 league goals in his career was playing for Portuguese side Vitória Guimarães in 2017-18.

International recognition

When it comes to international recognition, both are regulars for Brazil and are set to be part of their World Cup squad later this year.

However, Richarlison has already won 36 caps and bagged 14 goals compared to Raphinha's nine caps and three goals.

Richarlison celebrates Brazil’s Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Indeed, the Toffees forward was first called into the squad three years before his Whites counterpart.

What’s more, Richarlison made seven appearances for Brazil at last summer’s Copa America. Five of which were starts, including the 1-0 loss to Argentina in the final.

Raphinha, on the other hand, was omitted from the squad.

In addition, Richarlison was selected to be an overaged player for Brazil at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He'd inspire his country to gold medal glory, finishing as the top scorer with five goals.

And when it comes to the time remaining on each of their respective contracts, they're a mirror image.

Steadfast stance

Both expire in the summer of 2024, so bargaining chips are akin for Everton boss Frank Lampard and Leeds counterpart Marsch.

In truth, Everton will already know the true value of Richarlison.

Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell will draw on the precedent of previous transfers if they try to get lowballed. Let's not forget the market is persistently becoming inflated, either.

Financial troubles at Goodison Park or not, a steadfast approach must be taken.

But if Leeds are indeed demanding £65 million for Raphinha then it strengthens Everton's hand even further.