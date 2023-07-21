LiverpoolWorld has all you need to know to watch Everton’s pre-season fixture.

Everton are set to embark on their second pre-season fixture as they take on League One side Wigan Athletic.

Their first pre-season game against Ligue 2 side FC Stade Nyonnais on July 14 ended in a tight 2-1 victory, as goals from Katia Kouyate and Neal Maupay got them off to a winning start this summer.

Looking further ahead, there are meetings with Bolton Wanderers, Stoke City and Sporting Lisbon to come before they face off against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season on August 12.

With the club also close to announcing the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan, there are more positive reports of moves in the making, and the club will be hoping to enjoy a solid pre-season to ensure they aren’t in another relegation battle come next season.

When does Wigan v Everton kick-off?

This pre-season clash is set to take place on Saturday, July 22.

Kick-off at the DW Stadium in Wigan (25,13 capacity) is set for 14:00 UK time.

How to watch Wigan v Everton

According to the Everton website, there are ways to view the game as a member and non-member of the club.

Members: To access the live stream, Season Ticket, Hospitality and Official Members will need to log in with their Everton email address and password.

Non-members: Non-members can access the stream for Saturday’s clash with Wigan at a pay-per-view cost of £8.99 per match. They will also need to log in with their evertonfc.com credentials, before following the relevant links to buy a match pass. All major credit and debit cards are accepted.

To sign up to watch Saturday’s pre-season fixture live, click here. The full information can also be found here.

Wigan v Everton injury news

Everton have already allowed plenty of players to leave the club thus far: Asmir Begovic, Tom Davies, Ellis Simms, Andros Townsend, Niels Nkounkou, Moise Kean and much-coveted defender Ishe Samuels-Smith have left permanently.

Ashley Young remains the only signing so far and he could make his first appearance for the club during the friendly.