Manchester United winger rejects Everton move due to ‘tactical issues’

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has reportedly rejected a move to Everton because he doesn’t believe that Sean Dyche’s tactics would suit him.

The Toffees had been linked with a £10m move for the Swedish international - with reports also suggesting he could be brought in on loan - however, it seems there is little to no chance of that deal being completed.

Recent reports have seen Everton linked with attacking reinforcements, as Arnaut Danjuma looks set to join the club on loan this weekend, there’s also talk of Brian Brobbey from Ajax but it seems any move for Elanga now seems like a moot point.

The 21-year-old reported for pre-season duties with United and has travelled with the first-team on their tour of America while his future still hangs in the balance.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton held direct talks with Elanga but the player has ruled out a move amid concerns over his suitability to Dyche’s tactics. Elanga is likely to leave United as they look to raise funds and streamline their squad ahead of the new season.

Last season saw Elanga manage just two assists, and no goals, during 26 appearances across all competitions. Game-time was at a premium as he featured for just 702 minutes as Erik Ten Hag has entrusted youngster Alejandro Garnacho with regular minutes - plus, there was already Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony to compete with in the squad.

Previously, he enjoyed a strong run in the side under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, playing 21 times in the league during the 2021/22 season, whilst scoring and assisting twice. However, it seems if he will have to seek a new club if he wants to play regularly, it just won’t be at Everton.