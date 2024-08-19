The skipper only played once in pre-season. He looked a little rusty at times but overall solid and will get better with a run of games. His challenge on Calvert Lewin was given as a penalty but correctly overturned by VAR. Subbed with 20 to go for Webster.

Everton FC news: The controversial moment could have given Everton a lifeline against Brighton.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher backed referee Simon Hooper’s decision to not award Everton a penalty in their defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.

Everton fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park as goals from Karou Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra saw off Sean Dyche’s side. Ashley Young was also dismissed for a red card in the second half to round off a miserable afternoon.

Fans’ frustrations reached the peak early in the second half as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was originally awarded a penalty after a collision with defender Lewis Dunk. Hooper pointed to the spot but he was then instructed by the VAR team to go and witness the incident again to consider whether it was a foul with the help of a video replay.

To make matters worse, originally, the VAR screen showed no images as there was a malfunction but Hooper was directed to be looking at the emergency screen, as confirmed by Gallagher. Fans were initially confused but the proper regulations were in place. Regardless, his decision was to overturn the awarded penalty and Everton were denied the chance to get back on level terms as Brighton led one-nil at the time.

Speaking on Sky Sports News’ weekly segment ‘Ref Watch’ Gallagher discussed the penalty with former professionals Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock; Gallagher backed Hooper’s decision and claimed that he also didn’t believe it was a foul. “I thought it was a really good intervention by the VAR.” He began.

He said: “I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin actually stands on Dunk’s foot. That’s what knocks him off balance. I don’t think it’s a foul, I think that VAR quite rightly alerted the referee and that’s what I mean about intervention, because when I first saw it, I didn’t think it was a penalty.

“I think the VAR was justified to intervene; bear in mind when Hooper went to the screen he could have looked at the screen and thought Dunk has brought his leg across which has caused that. He can go one of three ways - penalty, no penalty or he can just say it’s nothing, we can play on - drop the ball.”