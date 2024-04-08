The Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch panel have questioned why Everton weren’t granted two penalties against Burnley on Saturday.

The Toffees earned a tight one-goal victory over their relegation rivals which helped to end a dismal run of 13 games without a win. However, the margin of victory could have been increased if Michael Oliver had given a spot-kick for either one of the two incidents discussed on the news show.

The first was a last-man challenge on Beto; the forward had sprung clear to chase an Andre Gomes through ball and he stepped across the defender before going down whilst being through on goal. Oliver remained unmoved much to the frustration of the striker and fans felt aggrieved later on as Garner was supposedly brought down in the box, with replays showed a late challenge from Jay Rodriguez had made contract with the midfielder.

Speaking on the decision, former Aston Villa and Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock couldn’t believe that Beto wasn’t awarded a spot-kick. “I think it’s a foul, I really do; if you look at Beto’s position, if he cuts across, his body goes low and any contact would be initiated from the defender and he’s going to hit the deck - I don’t understand how that’s not a foul. From Beto’s point of view, he has every right because he’s in control, now he’s got that right step across.”

With the second decision, former referee Dermot Gallagher claimed Everton should have also had a penalty for the challenge on Garner. “I think this is Calvert-Lewin revisited from last week, very, very similar. The referee has the best view.” He began.

Warnock then asked, “So you talk about minimal contact on the ball and it’s a penalty, but there’s minimal contact on the shin and it’s not a penalty?” Before Gallagher responded with his confirmation, “But we both agree that we can’t have a non-physical game. I think if it was given no one could argue against it.”

