Former Everton striker Isaac Price left Goodison Park for more first-team opportunities last summer

Former Everton striker Isaac Price made history for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night as he scored a hat-trick in the country’s stunning 5-0 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League.

Michael O’Neill’s side romped to victory in Belfast as Price scored twice in the first half before Brodie Spencer’s effort from outside the penalty area struck the post and went in off the back of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to make it 3-0 at half time. It remained that way until 81 minutes when Price completed his hat-trick with stunning strike from 25 yards into the top corner. Exeter City striker Josh Magennis sealed the win with his 89th-minute goal that cannoned in off the crossbar.

Price is a name familiar to Everton fans, having joined the club’s academy at the age of seven before going on to sign his first professional contract in September 2020. He made three senior appearances for the club, two in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup but departed last summer. Northern Ireland, captained by Liverpool defender Conor Bradley on the night, had not won 5-0 at Windsor Park since beating Cyprus by the scoreline in 1971 - 53 years ago. In that game former Manchester United star George Best scored a hat-trick.

"It's the best night of my life. It's what you dream of as a kid," Price told BBC Sport NI after the game which put Northern Ireland top of their Nations League group.

"There's no better feeling. My mum and dad were here to see it. All the sacrifices they've made to get me to this point, and they can come and witness that, it's great for me and my family. It's just surreal. We know we're not the finished team and we have a lot of work to do to get there. We've got a lot of young and exciting players and we can definitely kick on. You can always see that the talent this squad has got, whether if it's in training or when we play. It's about those key moments and maybe in the first game we couldn't put the goals away. Tonight it just went for us and that's the best feeling in the world really."

Asked about matching Best’s feat all those years ago, Price said: "He's a Northern Ireland legend and hero. To do that is pretty surreal, really. To follow up on that is unbelievable."

Price discusses Everton departure

Price left Everton last summer after rejecting a new contract. He joined Standard Liege, signing a four-year deal with the Belgian club. It was somewhat of an unconventional move but speaking back in 2023, the striker explained why he left Goodison Park. He said: "I feel like I was edging towards a move at the end as I wasn't getting much of a first-team opportunity at Everton, so I feel like it was the right move. I'm getting even more of an opportunity here [with Northern Ireland] and getting to play in front of the fans here is just as good as it is at my club.”

Issuing praise for the striker afterwards, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said: “He’s scored five goals now against good opposition. Isaac is still a young player finding his position at club level. There’s things in his game I know he needs to improve and he knows that himself, but he has real high quality and he does demonstrate that. Yes we see his running power. But his finishes tonight, for him to be in the position to score takes a real willingness, he’s covered the ground brilliantly for the first two goals and then the third goal is a bit special.”