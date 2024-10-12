Liverpool youngster set for 'special' international moment ahead of Belarus clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The youngster has been a key part of the squad since last season and is set for a major career moment.

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley is ‘massively proud’ as he prepares to lead Northern Ireland out for the first time as captain when they face Belarus.

The 21-year-old has made 17 caps, scoring three times, and has seen a remarkable rise to prominence having made his debut in May, 2021, aged 17. A back injury ruled him out of the majority of last year’s European Qualifiers but he has started in every game since.

Manager Michael O’Neil confirmed the news and hailed Bradley for his temperament despite his age. “I think Conor has shown a lot of maturity,” O’Neill said. “I’ve spoken to a lot of people at Liverpool and got their opinion, and they felt it was something he would handle. One thing I’ve found working with Conor is that he is very, very grounded, very serious about his football, and we obviously see that in his level of performance.”

Bradley broke into the Liverpool side last season after previously winning three end-of-season awards with Bolton on loan in League One. Jurgen Klopp introduced him into the fold and the youngster emerged as a key figure at one stage, starting nine in 11 league games due to Trent Alexander-Arnold missing a few months with a serious injury.

Currently, he has had to bide his time under Arne Slot starting just once in the EFL Cup but more opportunities will come across the campaign. Speaking ahead of his side's game with Belarus, he revealed his pride in being able to lead his team out.

“I’m just massively proud,” He told BBC SPORT NI. “It’s going to be an honour. Even just to be playing for your country is a massive honour but to be captain is going to be special and I’m really looking forward to it.”

His side, ranked 73rd in the world, currently sit third in their UEFA Nations League C Group (3) and face Bulgaria on Tuesday evening at home. They beat Luxembourg in September but fell to a narrow defeat against the upcoming opponents in their next game - and Bradley will be hoping for a winning start against the group leaders Belarus, who have won one and drawn one thus far.