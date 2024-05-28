Everton transfer news: The Everton boss has already commented on the Manchester City midfielder.

Sean Dyche has previously given Everton target Kalvin Phillips a glowing recommendation during his time at Burnley - as he was one player he wanted to sign.

As reported by Sky Sports News correspondent Vinny O’Connor, Everton are interested in a season-long-loan deal this summer. Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham but struggled to break into David Moyes’ side - he played just 10 times and was caught out on a few occasions in moments that led to goals or chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent seasons have seen Phillips’ stock drop considerably which is down to his now ill-fated move to Manchester City. Prior to that, he was a starring figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side and was starting in midfield alongside Declan Rice for England. Since then, he’s made just 31 appearances for City in two seasons and is desperate to reignite his career.

While manager of Burnley in 2021, Dyche hailed the midfielder while he was at Leeds United playing arguably the football of his career. And it’s clear he’s a player the Everton boss would love to have at his disposal years on. Dyche said: “I thought he was a very good player then and I think he’s a very good player now. He’s developed since then and continues to do so, so fair play to him.

“Your scouts are out there collecting information, they are scurrying around, and sometimes one catches your eye. He was one for me, I don’t think my staff liked him as much, but I was strong on him. I was quite strong on that one and I thought he would have been a good acquisition for us, but we couldn’t do it. The chairman at the time wouldn’t put the money in that it would have taken. Unfortunately he was out of our price range.