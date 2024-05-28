The Ukrainian has been earmarked as a future star and is set to be a key player at Euro 2024.

Liverpool may be priced out of one of their midfield targets by the latest price tag set by Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Georgiy Sudakov who has developed a strong reputation in Ukraine and Europe for his performances at club and international level. Only 21, he has 14 caps for his country and has managed 10 goals and six assists in all competitions this season. His role was vital for his side in achieving the double in Ukraine while they did reach the knockout stages of the Europa League before falling to Marseille 5-3 on aggregate - and Sudakov managed to get on the scoresheet in that tie.

Set to star at the European Championships alongside the likes of Mykhailyo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine could surprise fans as they in Group E alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania. If so, he could place himself in the shop window despite the fact he has four more years left to run on his current deal. It may be why his latest price tag is so high. According to Ben Jacobs, the club are hoping his performances at the competition can further enhance his value in the hope of earning more money for his sale.

He wrote on X: ‘Shakhtar ideally want to sell Giorgi Sudakov after Euro 2024 giving them time to analyse offers. They hope the tournament will also raise Sudakov's value further. Understand it's likely to take close to €70m for suitors to succeed. Spurs interest remains.‘