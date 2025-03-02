Alex Iwobi has opened up on how he left Everton to join Premier League rivals Fulham in the summer of 2023.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Iwobi has lifted the lid on his Everton departure - after being informed of Fulham’s interest by Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Iwobi spent a total of four years at Goodison Park. Arriving for £28 million from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, he endured a difficult start to his Toffees career. But he found his feet particularly after Frank Lampard was appointed manager in January 2022 and twice helped Everton avoid Premier League relegation. In the 2022-23 season, the Nigeria international was named Players’ Player of the Season as he registered eight assists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Everton decided to cash in on Iwobi just before the transfer window shut the following summer. He had entered the final year of his contract and was sold to Fulham for a reported fee of £22 million. Then-manager Sean Dyche admitted he did not want to sell the versatile forward who was a ‘joy to work with’ but it made financial sense.

On the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign, Everton suffered a 1-0 home defeat by the Cottagers. And it was after the game that Silva - who signed Iwobi when he was in charge of the Blues - admitted he would be keen to a reunion in West London. After Aleksandar Mitrović left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, Fulham had the funds and swooped for Iwobi - who revealed talks were ongoing about remaining on Merseyside.

What’s been said

He told the Fulham Fix Podcast: “Funnily enough, he [Silva] spoke to me because I was at Everton and we played against Fulham and we lost. When I was at Everton, we lost 1-0. And it was like on the last year of my contract, he wanted to know my situation and I told him that it was my last year of my contract.

“It was not on the pitch, because there are a lot of good professional lip-readers that are able to let you sense it like this. No, it was after the game, before I was going back home, he literally stopped me and asked my situation. And he didn’t know that Everton were willing to, not really let me go, but obviously it was my last year of my contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was in talks with them [Everton], yeah. And then he said I was the sort of player that we would like to have at the club. Of course, your price tag is a bit higher, so we have to see what we can do. Then obviously Mitrovic left and I became available for him. But yeah, he’s always told me we admire the way you’re able to create chances and your final pass is in the box. Like you’re always able to pick a pass in the box.”

Player sales

Iwobi was one of several players who Everton sold to ease their precarious financial situation. The likes of Richarlison, Anthony Gordon, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey were also offloaded to help balance the books. Director of football Kevin Thelwell recently revealed the club’s net spend during his time at the club was around -£80 million

Everton’s situation when it comes to Premier League profit and sustainability rules has improved significantly. The Blues were hit by an eight-point deduction for two separate breaches last season but the have met regulations accordingly this time around.