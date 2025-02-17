Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Tottenham and next face Everton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Amorim has claimed his job at Manchester United is ‘so hard’ as he now turns his attention to facing Everton.

The Red Devils slumped to another defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur. Despite taking over in the Old Trafford hot seat from Erik ten Hag in November, United’s results have worsened and they have dropped to 15th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amorim has guided the Red Devils to 10 wins and nine losses during his time in charge. In contrast, Everton have picked up markedly since David Moyes’ return as manager with last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace ensuring that 13 points from a possible 18 have been yielded - and the Toffees are above United in the table.

Against Spurs, Amorim was without a swathe of first-team players. Amad Diallo, who has been a rare beacon of light this season, is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury while midfield trio Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer were absent. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are long-term absentees while Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen were sick. Veteran defender Jonny Evans, second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and No.3 Tom Heaton were also missing in North London.

What’s been said

United head to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm kick-off) and Mainoo will not be back. And Amorim has a nervous wait to get Ugarte back.

“I have a lot of problems. My job is so hard but I’m here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs. I will try to do it, I will try to win again,” Amorim told Sky Sports (via the Irish Examiner). “In this moment it is more than the idea or system. In this moment it is like survive and to think the small things, improve the small things for the next game, to not even look at the table or the schedule or nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, I have to because we have a lot of games and we have three competitions with a small squad at the moment. That part is my part but the players, everyone in Carrington, just focus on the next game, the next training and that is our goal.

It’s hard to know. Let’s wait a few more days. I think Leny and Chris were sick so they will recover. Of course, Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that. It’s nothing about the heart. I am just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever. I think he will recover. The rest we will see. Kobbie is out. Amad is out for sure until the end of the season.”

Everton team news

Everton also have a number of players on the treatment table. The Blues are short of attacking options with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee) long-term absentees. Iliman Ndiaye is also out for a prolonged period after suffering medial ligament damage in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool while Youssef Chermiti (thigh) has not made an appearances this season.

Nathan Patterson was again unavailable against Palace because of a hamstring issue while Seamus Coleman has been plagued by a calf problem throughout the season. Lyon loanee Orel Mangala won’t play again this season after rupturing his ACL.

Everton will welcome back Abdoulaye Doucoure after he served a one-match suspension following his red card against Liverpool.